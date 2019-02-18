The Life Insurance Corporation of India has suspended an employee in West Bengal for claiming on social media that the “killing of innocent Kashmiris” hurts him more than the deaths of soldiers, The Telegraph reported on Monday. The corporation said it is investigating the matter.

Upper division clerk Krishnendu Sengupta’s suspension order was issued on Saturday. The company’s senior divisional manager in Asansol described the posts as “anti-national” and “tantamount to criticism of government policy”. Sengupta told Scroll.in: “On February 16 evening, my neighbours informed me that a suspension notice was pasted on my premises.”

The Dungarpur-based employee had written on Facebook on February 14: “It may sound harsh, but I admit that killing of CRPF jawans hurts me lesser than killing of innocent Kashmiris by Indian forces.” The LIC employee described those who are advocating war as the “actual anti-nationals”. His statement came after the attack on a Central Reserve Police Force convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama killed 40 jawans.

“These people are not satisfied with the blood of our soldiers, they want more of our soldiers to die,” Sengupta had added on Facebook. “These people will not participate in war themselves, rather they would deliver lectures on false patriotism.”

The insurance company condemned the post and said the views were “against the ethos of LIC values and LIC strongly condemns” any anti-national conduct. “The matter is being investigated and appropriate action will be initiated,” the corporation tweeted.

Sengupta on Sunday told The Telegraph that he will move court against the company. “I expressed my opinion on social media and was receiving mixed reactions,” Sengupta said. “But the way the LIC authorities suspended me was illegal. I will move court.”

