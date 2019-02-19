One person died and three others were injured on Monday when a speeding car hit an autorickshaw in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area, PTI reported. The luxury car, a Bentley, was driven by liquor baron Ponty Chadha’s nephew Asees Singh Chadha, who has been arrested, according to NDTV.

The deputy commissioner of police said the driver of the car was not drunk and that a case has been registered under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, according to ANI.

Three women from Turkmenistan were travelling in the autorickshaw when the car rammed it on Vinay Marg in Chanakyapuri where several embassies are located. The car then hit a lamp post. The accident took place around 1.30 pm on Monday.

One of the women in the autorickshaw died of injuries while the two other women are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Passersby caught Asees Singh Chadha, who was reportedly driving the car, and handed him over to the police. An unidentified police official said Chadha had two policemen from Punjab following him in an escort vehicle as security.