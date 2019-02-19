Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said party workers should not expect a miracle from her and that the party’s performance will depend on booth-level organisation, PTI reported.

“I cannot do a miracle from above,” Vadra told party workers in Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region. “The workers need to strengthen the party at the booth-level and I need your support for strengthening the party in the state.”

The Bundelkhand region consists of 19 Assembly and four Lok Sabha seats – Jhansi-Lalitpur, Jaluan, Banda and Hamirpur.

Vadra warned that anyone found indulging in anti-party activities would be asked to leave the Congress. She also reviewed the booth-level organisation of the party in the region.

Vadra took charge of party affairs in Uttar Pradesh East last week, following which she held a strategy session with senior leaders and office-bearers of the state. She met party workers from Lucknow, Unnao, Mohanlalganj, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Ambedkar Nagar, Sitapur, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Bahraich, Phulpur, and Ayodhya Lok Sabha constituencies, according to The Indian Express.

One of the first announcements Vadra made after taking charge was an alliance with regional outfit Mahan Dal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Elections are likely to be held in April and May.