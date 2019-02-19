An Uttar Pradesh Police officer, who had booked Chief Minister Adityanath under the National Security Act when he was the Gorakhpur MP in 2002, has been suspended, The Hindu reported on Tuesday. His suspension came weeks after the officer, Jasvir Singh, told The Huffington Post in an interview that he had been sidelined ever since he booked Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Police spokesperson RK Gautam confirmed that the 1992-cadre Indian Police Service officer was suspended but did not specify the reason. Singh was last posted as additional director general (rules and manual).

Singh was the Maharajganj Superintendent of Police in 2002, when he booked Adityanath under the National Security Act. In the interview, Singh was quoted as saying he refused to withdraw his case for preventive detention against Adityanath despite pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which was in power at the Centre at the time, and the Bahujan Samaj Party. Two days after he refused to withdraw the case, Singh was transferred to the food cell of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The article in The Huffington Post had claimed that Singh had become a “pariah of the Indian Police Service” after Adityanath took over a chief minister. It said during his 26-year career in the service, he did actual police work for a negligible period. “They want loyalty to political persons,” the article had quoted Singh as saying. “This is totally unconstitutional. If we do not resist, things will not change. Resisting is the most rewarding thing, especially when there is a big allurement.”