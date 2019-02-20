Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday that he will contest the Lok Sabha elections. However, his nephew Ajit Pawar, grandson Parth Pawar and Ajit Pawar’s nephew Rohit Pawar will not contest, he said, according to PTI.

Pawar made the statement on the sidelines of a function in Pune to unveil a statue of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Hindustan Times reported. He was answering a reporter’s question that he was being criticised by other political parties for “dynasty politics”.

The Nationalist Congress Party president said party leaders are insistent that he contest the polls from Madha constituency in Maharashtra. The elections are expected to be held in April and May.

Ajit Pawar is at present a legislator in the Maharashtra Assembly. Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule represents Baramati constituency of the state. Sharad Pawar represented the Solapur district constituency in the Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014. He became a Rajya Sabha MP in 2014.