The Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Wednesday announced an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The parties had contested together in the 2016 Assembly elections and the last General Election held in 2014.

The Congress will contest from 9 of 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, and the lone Puducherry seat.

The announcement came a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party forged an alliance with the ruling All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu. The BJP will contest five of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK and the Pattali Makkal Katchi also entered an alliance on Tuesday. The PMK will get six seats in the state and also the only seat in Puducherry.