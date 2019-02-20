The Hizbul Mujahideen extremist group on Tuesday warned that children will soon carry out suicide bombings against Indian security forces in Kashmir. In an audio clip purportedly of Hizbul Mujahideen operational commander Riyaz Naikoo, he is heard saying that suicide attacks will take place because the condition in the Valley is of a “do-or-die situation” for Kashmiris, the Hindustan Times reported.

“You will have to cry till the time you are here,” Naikoo said in the clip that was released on social media groups. “The coffins of your soldiers will continue to fill till your Army is here. We are ready to die but won’t allow you to live as well.”

Naikoo claimed that the last week’s attack on a Central Reserve Police Force convoy in Pulwama district of Kashmir, which killed 40 jawans, was the consequence of atrocities India has committed on the people of the state. “We will keep on sacrificing our lives,” he said in the clip. “We prefer to die than surrender. The day is not far when our 15-year-old children will strap explosives on their bodies and barge into your Army vehicles. We prefer death over slavery.”

The militant group leader allegedly also warned Indians against attacking Kashmiris in other parts of the country. “Remember if anything happens to any Kashmiris outside, we will kill the non-local labourers in the Valley,” he said according to Deccan Herald.

“Till the Kashmir issue is not settled as per the aspirations of its people, every mother from Kashmir to Kanyakumari will have to bear the pain of losing their sons,” Naikoo added.

He said the attacks will continue until Indian forces remain in Kashmir. “We want to tell Indian people that by the oppression of their forces, our attacks won’t stop,” Naikoo added. “We know why your forces oppress Kashmiris. Because you don’t treat us as your own people. We also don’t consider India as our country.”

The Hizbul Mujahideen commander also challenged the Indian government to hold a plebiscite in Kashmir if it believes most people want to stay with India. “Yesterday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh while leaving Srinagar claimed that Kashmiris were with India,” he said. “I want to tell him if Kashmiris are with India and only five percent people want Azadi, why are you afraid of holding a plebiscite?”