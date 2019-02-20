A massive fire broke out at the office and godown of a footwear brand in Kochi, Kerala, on Wednesday, The Indian Express reported. According to preliminary information from fire and rescue, there were no casualties in the accident, according to The News Minute.

The fire broke out around 11.30 am on Wednesday on the fourth floor of a six-storey building that houses the godown of Paragon footwear brand. Traffic around the area has been blocked as fire tenders are trying to douse the blaze. The building is located near the Ernakulam South Railway Station.

Adjacent buildings have been evacuated and work on the Metro rail close to the site of the blaze has been stopped, according to Manorama. Electricity supply to the area has also been disconnected as a precautionary measure.

Four fire tenders had reached the spot initially, but additional units were deployed as the fire continued to rage. Video footage showed plumes of smoke rising from the building and engulfing the area.

District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla is monitoring rescue work, while the city police commissioner said teams from the Navy and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd will also assist the fire and rescue teams.

The extent of the damage to the office and materials housed in the godown are yet to be ascertained.



