A Pakistani inmate in the Jaipur Central Jail was allegedly murdered after an altercation, Inspector General of Police for Prisons told PTI on Wednesday.

The incident comes days after a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district killed 40 Central Police Reserve Force personnel. India’s ties with Pakistan have deteriorated after the attack, with Pakistan saying that it will act against terrorists on it soil if Delhi provides proof.

The man was identified as Shakirullah, Aaj Tak reported. He was allegedly beaten up by other inmates in the jail. Senior prison officials are looking into the matter, reports said.

According to reports, three people are believed to be involved in the murder.

More details are awaited.