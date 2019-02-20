A rally organised against war mongering was allegedly attacked on Wednesday in Kolkata, PTI reported. It was organised by civil and human rights group Association for Protection of Democratic Rights. The attackers reportedly accused the APDR of being sympathisers of terrorists.

The rally was to cover a distance of 2.8 kilometres from College street to Esplande area in the West Bengal capital. The procession, held nearly a week after the attack on security forces in Pulwama, was against attempts to communally polarise the society.

A police team was present at the venue. However, when the protestors crossed the Janbazar area, a few youths carrying national flags reportedly blocked their way and shouted slogans against the members of the group. They allegedly called the protestors “anti-nationals” and asked them to go to Pakistan, PTI reported.

The police team intervened and removed the interrupters from the rally.

APDR activists alleged that the attackers were members of Hindutva outfits. “We are not afraid of this government [at the Centre],” APDR activist Sujata Bhadra told PTI. “We have every right to present our views. We hope police will take stern action against such criminals.”

Meanwhile, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party state president Dilip Ghosh said the protest rally was a “provocation”.

