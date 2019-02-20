One Army jawan died and five others were believed to be trapped after an avalanche hit Himachal Pradesh’s Shipkala sector in Kinnaur on Wednesday, reports said. Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Gopal Chand said the incident occurred near the India-China border at 11 am.

Personnel from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the district police were conducting the rescue operations. The trapped personnel are among 16 members of a patrol party of the 136 Brigade, the Hindustan Times reported.

The jawan succumbed to his injuries while he was being taken to the hospital.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed his sorrow about the incident, The Times of India reported. “The state government will provide all possible assistance to the ITBP to ensure speedy relief and rehabilitation works,” Thakur said. “The Kinnaur deputy commissioner has been directed to keep close liaison with ITBP authorities.”