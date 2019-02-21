Thousands of farmers who assembled at Mumbai Naka in Maharashtra’s Nashik on Wednesday began marching to the state capital on Wednesday evening in a repeat of last year’s “Long March”. The 180-km protest march to Mumbai is being organised by the All India Kisan Sabha, affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist), NDTV reported.

The All India Kisan Sabha claimed the Maharashtra government led by Devendra Fadnavis has not fulfilled its promises to farmers after the protest march in March 2018. The farmers’ demands include immediate relief in view of the drought-like situation, land rights, minimum support price for crops, better water resources and a crop insurance scheme.

“A year has passed, but the state government is yet to fulfil its promises,” said Maharashtra General Secretary of Kisan Sabha, Ajit Navale. “Hence, the long march is being organised to protest the betrayal of farmers by the BJP-led state and central governments.”

Farmers from 23 districts across Maharashtra joined the march, which was flagged off from Nashik on Wednesday to mark the fourth death anniversary of Communist ideologue Govind Pansare. The farmers aim to arrive in Mumbai on February 27, when the state Assembly’s Budget session will be under way. Police estimated at least 7,500 farmers had gathered in Nashik, according to The Indian Express.

Com.Hannan Mollah, General Secretary AIKS inaugurating the Long March. Thousands of Peasants join defying threats, intimidation and police action.#BJPBetraysKisans #KisanMarchesAgain pic.twitter.com/ncIzJtyMUc — AIKS (@KisanSabha) February 20, 2019

Organisers of the protest march alleged that the state government was trying to “crush” the peaceful march through force. “For several hours, police kept detaining groups of farmers coming to join the procession without assigning any reason,” said Kisan Sabha spokesperson PS Prasad. “Cases are being lodged against our office-bearers.”

Thane Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Patil denied the allegation, saying police were taking down names and addresses as a “formality”.

Ashok Dhawale, president of All India Kisan Sabha, said the organisation had held two meetings with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Girish Mahajan earlier this month, according to The Hindu.

The first meeting on February 11 was an informal one, Dhawale said. “The formal meeting was held on February 17, where after three hours there was no progress,” Dhawale said. The decision to hold a second Long March was taken after talks failed.