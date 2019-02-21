The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday announced relaxed norms for children of armed forces, military and paramilitary personnel fighting “terrorism and left-wing extremism and are martyred in the line of duty”.

The CBSE circular comes in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in which 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed.

The circular stated that children of military personnel appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year would be allowed to change examination centres in the same city or to another city if they wish to do so.

It said students who wish to appear for an examination in any subject later would be permitted to do so. “If they have missed their practical examinations, the same would be conducted as per their convenience by 10th April 2019 by their school,” it said.

Students can submit their requests to schools, which will be forwarded to the regional office by February 28.

Board examinations for vocational subjects for Class 12 began on February 15, while exams for main papers will start on March 2, NDTV reported. Class 10 board exams for vocational papers began on Thursday and exams for main subjects will start on March 5.

The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education has announced that children of personnel killed in the Pulwama attack can appear for compartment examinations in April and May if they are unable to take the ongoing annual exams, Hindustan Times reported. This provision will only be applicable to students studying in government schools of the Directorate of Education.