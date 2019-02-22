The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking to transfer seven Pakistani militants from Jammu jail to Tihar jail, PTI reported. The government alleged that the Pakistani militants were indoctrinating local prisoners.

A bench of Justices LN Rao and MR Shah has sought a response from Centre and the Delhi government on the petition.

Jammu and Kashmir government’s standing counsel Shoaib Alam said the militants belonging to various organisations need to be shifted out of Jammu jail as they were allegedly indoctrinating local prisoners. “If not Tihar, they can be shifted to other high security prisons in Haryana and Punjab,” he said.

The Supreme Court bench said it will hear the matter and asked Alam to ensure a copy of the notice is served to the seven militants as well.

The state government had moved the Supreme Court to shift a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, Zahid Farooq, out of the Jammu jail a day after a suicide attack in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14. The government alleged that Farooq was indoctrinating Indian inmates. A bench had issued notice to the Centre seeking a response in four weeks, according to Live Law.