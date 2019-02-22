Members of the Opposition walked out of the Assam Assembly on Friday after their demand for an adjournment motion to discuss the special powers granted to paramilitary force Assam Rifles was turned down, PTI reported.

The Centre on Thursday granted the Assam Rifles the power to arrest anyone and search a place without warrant in border districts in five northeastern states. However, reports on Friday said the Ministry of Home Affairs has put the notification on hold. An unidentified official told The Indian Express that the notification would be revisited in consultation with the state government concerned.

The Congress, the All India United Democratic Front and former Bharatiya Janata Party ally Asom Gana Parishad demanded that the House debate the matter through an adjournment motion even as the state government agreed to discuss it through other means.

The three parties moved separate adjournment motions as they felt the special powers granted to Assam Rifles would “violate human rights and bring in military rule”.

“It [special powers] will bring military rule and affect freedom of movement, which is given by the Constitution,” said Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia. “It is like introducing undeclared emergency.” The Congress leader asked why the notification was issued when the BJP-led government had claimed that peace prevails in North East.

Asom Gana Parishad member Pabindra Deka, who moved the resolution on behalf of his party, said the notification can “devastate” people’s lives in the region and violate fundamental rights. “It seems the Centre and Narendra Modi want us to take back to Assam Agitation period of murder and loot by forces,” Deka said. “Because of unlimited power given to forces, 855 people were martyred then.”

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said the state government was ready to discuss the matter if brought under other means instead of an adjournment motion. “After the Kashmir incident, Army and paramilitary forces have been given special powers,” Patowary said. “All parties, particularly the Congress, have said that they are with the government. A message should go from the House that we all are united against terrorism.”

Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami appreciated efforts by the government and the Opposition to discuss the matter, but said a discussion would be allowed if it was brought about by any other means. The Congress and the All India United Democratic Front then staged a walkout.