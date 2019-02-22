Indian security forces killed two suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore town of Baramulla district on Friday, the Kashmir Zone Police said. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the militants. Their identities and affiliations are yet to be ascertained, the police added.

A gunfight between Indian forces and militants had begun late on Thursday in Warpora area of Sopore, following an eight-hour search operation, according to the Greater Kashmir. After a lull of several hours, gunfire began again on Friday morning, unidentified officials told the newspaper. The market in Sopore remained shut due to the encounter. However, vehicles were plying normally.

Government authorities suspended internet services in Sopore earlier on Friday, Rising Kashmir reported. It is not known if these services have been restored yet.

The additional district magistrate of Sopore has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the town, prohibiting the assembly of more than four people.