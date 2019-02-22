The Central Bureau of Investigation said on Friday that it has issued a lookout circular against former ICICI Bank Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar, and revived the circulars against her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Managing Director Venugopal Dhoot. The circulars were issued nearly a week after a case was registered against them, the agency said, according to PTI.

The agency said the notices have been issued to ensure that none of the accused in the Videocon case leave the country. The case is related to alleged corruption in clearing loans to the Videocon group. However, the CBI said it has not yet issued any summons to Kochhar to record her statement.

Kochhar resigned in October after questions were raised about a Rs 3,250-crore loan that the bank had given the Videocon group in 2012. Six months after the loan was sanctioned, Videocon Chief Executive Officer Venugopal Dhoot allegedly provided crores of rupees to NuPower, a company founded by Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kocchar.

Last month, ICICI Bank sacked Chanda Kochhar, accusing her of violating its code of conduct and internal policies.

A CBI officer told NDTV on Friday that the agency is examining evidence collected during searches at the homes and offices of the accused following the registration of the case. The CBI is also studying documents ICICI Bank has submitted.

The officer said that once these documents are investigated, Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar and Dhoot will be called for interrogation.