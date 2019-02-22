The Supreme Court will on February 26 hear the petition seeking a review of its verdict dismissing the need for an inquiry into India’s deal with France to buy Rafale fighter jets, ANI reported on Friday.

On December 14, the court had dismissed a clutch of public interest litigations, including a petition submitted by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and lawyer Prashant Bhushan, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the deal. The court had said there was “no occasion to doubt the Centre’s decision-making process in the deal”.

The Supreme Court on Thursday had said that it would consider lawyer Prashant Bhushan’s request for an urgent hearing in the matter. In their review petition, the petitioners had alleged that the judgement “relied upon patently incorrect claims made by the government in an unsigned note given in a sealed cover”.

The plea, moved on Monday, also sought perjury proceedings against officials of the central government for allegedly submitting “false or misleading” data about the Rafale jet deal.