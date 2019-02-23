All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP S Rajendran on Saturday died in a road accident in Tamil Nadu’s Tindivanam. He was travelling from Jakkampettai to Tindivanam.

The Viluppuram legislator served as a member of the standing committee on chemicals and fertilizers and the consultative committee for the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Rajendran died on the spot, The Times of India reported. The car he was travelling in rammed into a road median, unidentified officials said. His driver and another person travelling with him survived.

Tamil Nadu Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam and Villupuram resident announced a suspension of all party-related activities on Saturday, Hindustan Times reported.