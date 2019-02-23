Bengaluru: Fire breaks out in parking lot of Aero India 2019, more than 50 cars gutted in blaze
At least 10 fire tenders were deployed at the spot.
A fire broke out in the parking area of the Aero India 2019 air show being held in Bengaluru on Saturday morning near the Yelahanka Air Base. Around 80 to 100 vehicles were gutted in the fire, ANI reported quoting the fire department.
The smoke that bellowed from the parking area caused panic among the visitors. However, officials are the ground attempted to keep the calm at the air base, The Hindu reported. “The fire and smoke you see that from normal domestic fire of dried leaves,” repeated announcements during the show said. “There is nothing to worry.”
Earlier this week, a pilot was killed after two aircraft of the Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team clashed during the rehearsals for the air show.