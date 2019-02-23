At least 13 people were killed and six injured in an explosion at a shop in Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, PTI reported. A rescue operation was launched to extricate people trapped under the debris of the building, said officials.

Kaliyar Mansoori, who used to run the shop, is among those killed in the blast that took place in Rohta Bazaar area, said Bhadohi District Magistrate Rajendra Prasad. Mansoori’s son used to run a carpet factory behind the shop and its workers could be among those trapped under the debris, added Prasad. Three houses built nearby also collapsed.

According to unidentified police officials, firecrackers were illegally manufactured at the site of the blast, ANI reported.

Three other deceased were identified as Irfan Mansoori, Abid Mansoori and Chandu, while efforts were on to identify the others. The wounded were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Prasad said that teams of forensic experts, National Disaster Relief Force and senior district officials were present at the site. Earthmoving equipment was also pressed into service for the rescue operations, he added.

Chief Minister Adityanath expressed his condolences and direct officials to ensure proper treatment.