Three suspected militants and a police officer were killed in a gunfight in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the Central Reserve Police Force said in a statement.

The police officer who died was identified as Deputy Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar. The deaths took place during a joint operation by the Rashtriya Rifles, the CRPF and the Special Operations Group.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Turigam area of the district after getting information about the presence of militants there, a police official told PTI. The militants fired on the security personnel, which triggered a gunfight.

The identities of the militants are not yet clear.