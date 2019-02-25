Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s health condition is stable, the Chief Minister’s Office said in tweet on Monday. Parrikar was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital late on Saturday.

The office said that Dr Pramod Garg from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences conducted a thorough check-up of Parrikar’s health. “The doctors are happy with his progress and the chief minister continues to be stable,” it added.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister’s Office said that Parrikar’s condition was stable, but that he was taken for an “upper GI endoscopy”, a procedure used for internal examinations of the body. Parrikar has been unwell since February 2018 and was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which was made official only in October.

On Monday, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane claimed that Parrikar will be discharged within 24 hours. However, he had made the same assertions on Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday, Rane had asked people not to heed rumours about the chief minister’s health.

“I would like to clear the air by saying, that I visited the honourable chief minister, he is absolutely fine,” Rane tweeted. “It’s a request to the people, not to pay heed on rumours, as there is no authenticity of facts. It is a clear attempt made by media platforms to mislead the people.”

The minister also singled out Prudent Media, claiming the network was spreading misinformation about Parrikar. “They have no authenticity of facts,” he added.

Rane also said that no endoscopy was performed on the chief minister. “He will be kept under observation for another 24 hours and discharged thereafter,” the minister said. Rane added that Dr Garg had changed Parrikar’s medication.

State Deputy Assembly Speaker Michael Lobo earlier this month said Parrikar’s disease has no cure.