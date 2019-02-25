Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday claimed he did not get the top post in the state because he belonged to the Dalit community.

“I am a victim of suppression and hence couldn’t get the chief minister’s post,” he said at a rally in Davanagere, according to The Times of India. “I reluctantly accepted the deputy chief minister’s post, in which I was not interested.”

He added that Congress leaders like PK Basavalingappa, KH Ranganath and Mallikarjun Kharge also missed the chief ministerial post because they were Dalits. “I missed it three times. Somehow, I was made the deputy chief minister,” he added.

“Dalits are being discriminated at the government level too,” he added, according to NDTV. “Even though the reservation is facilitated, there has been injustice in promotions.”

The comments come amid reports of infighting in the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in Karnataka. Several Congress leaders are reportedly unhappy that the party had to concede the chief minister’s seat to the Janata Dal (Secular), despite having won more seats, in an effort to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party out of power.