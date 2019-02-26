Indian markets fell sharply early in the morning on Tuesday following reports of Indian air strikes on Pakistani terror camps across the Line of Control. The BSE Sensex fell 450.80 points, or 1.24%, to trade at 35,762.58 at 10.03 am. The National Stock Exchange Nifty declined 148 points (1.36%) to trade at 10,732.10.

The biggest losers on the Sensex on Tuesday were Hero Motocorp, Yes Bank, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Vedanta and ICICI Bank. The stocks which declined the most on the Nifty were Yes Bank, Hero Motocorp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, JSW Steel and Sun Pharmaceuticals.

The top gainer on both indices was Tata Consultancy Services. The other stocks which gained on the Sensex were Hindustan Unilever, Coal India and Tata Motors. Stocks which rose on the Nifty were Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Infratel and UltraTech Cement.

The Indian rupee fell 19 paise against the United States dollar, and was trading at 71.16 at 9.49 am.