Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday was among several Opposition leaders who lauded the pre-dawn strike carried out by the Indian Air Force across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation by a dozen Mirage 2000 jets reportedly destroyed terror camps in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

“I salute the pilots of the IAF,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar also praised the armed forces for the strike. “I salute the Indian Air Force and indeed all our Armed Forces,” tweeted Yadav, congratulating the IAF.

“Salute to the Indian Air Force for giving befitting reply to the terrorists operating from POK [Pakistan-occupied Kashmir]!” Pawar wrote on Twitter.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav said the country was proud of its pilots and the Air Force. “We salute the bravery of our pilots and the Air Force,” he tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been confronting the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance on several issues, also praised the air force. “IAF also means India’s Amazing Fighters. Jai Hind,” tweeted the Trinamool Congress chief.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan.”

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh extended support for the action carried out by the armed forces on Tuesday morning. “The IAF strikes have sent the much needed signal to Pakistan and the terrorists it’s harbouring – don’t think you can get away with acts like the Pulwama attack,” he tweeted.

Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati said the terror incidents in Pulwama, Uri and Pathankot could have been avoided if the government had earlier given the armed forces “a free hand” to act.

After the Pulwama attack on February 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that security forces would be given a free hand and the government will give a strong reply to the perpetrators.

“The prime minister has now given the Army a free hand to take action in lieu of the martyrdom of the jawans of Pulwama,” Mayawati tweeted in Hindi. “If the decision was taken earlier by the Modi government, highly deplorable incidents like Pathankot, Uri and Pulwama would not have taken place and so many youths would not have been martyred.”

Confusion, however, prevailed over whether Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or Balakot in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was the target of the strike.

According to unidentified military officials, the fighter jets bombed three locations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir within 21 minutes, starting at 3.45 am, ThePrint reported. Balakot was bombed between 3.45 am and 3.53 am, a location in Muzaffarabad between 3.48 am and 3.55 am, and then one in Chakoti between 3.58 am and 4.04 am, they said. The officials added that the joint training camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen in Balakot were targeted.

Urging restraint, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, “Unless we know which Balakote is being talked about by the Pakistani generals, it’s pointless speculating about what we may have and what fallout the airstrike will have.”

If the air strike targeted Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it would be seen as a “significant strike” by IAF planes, said the National Conference. “However, if it’s Balakote in Poonch sector, along the LoC it’s a largely symbolic strike because at this time of the year forward launch and militant camps are non-functional,” tweeted Abdullah.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the strikes were a “necessary step” by the Air Force, NDTV reported. “The armed forces have shown great bravery, congratulations to them,” said the Human Resource Development Minister.

Saluted the “meticulous operation”, BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav described the country’s armed forces as “world class”.

“Every Indian who had the pain and anguish of the martyrdom of our forces is greatly relieved and delighted this morning,” Madhav said. “It is the political will of our PM and team that made all the difference.”