The Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday suspended four personnel on the grounds of negligence in connection with the kidnapping and murder case of minor twin brothers in Chitrakoot, ANI reported. The five-year-old twins were kidnapped from a school bus on February 12.

Satna Police Superintendent Santosh Singh Gaud told the Hindustan Times that the suspended police officers include officer-in-charge of the Nayagaon-Chitrakoot police station KP Tripathi, sub-inspector Sudhanshu Tiwari, head constable Shiv Prasad Bagri and constable Chandrakant Pandey.

The father of the twins, Brijesh Rawat, demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi order a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the matter to deter others from perpetrating such crimes, The New Indian Express reported. Rawat accused the police of inaction. He said that the arrest of the six men accused of the crime would not guarantee an end to such incidents.

“I want a high-level inquiry to expose those who patronised the criminals and under whose pressure police wanted to shield them first instead of taking prompt action,” Rawat said, according to Hindustan Times. “My sons were kept hardly one kilometre from the spot where they were kidnapped but police were lax.”

Gaud said the postmortem report indicated that they were strangulated before they were were thrown in the Yamuna.

Meanwhile, the Mahatma Gandhi Gramoday University in Chitrakoot on Monday suspended two of the accused, Raju Dwivedi and Apoorva Yadav – both students at the institute. The varsity withheld the results of former students Padma Kant Shukla, who is the main accused, Vikramjeet Singh, Ramkesh Yadav and Alok Singh Tomar.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan accused the Congress-led government of failing to maintain law and order in the state.