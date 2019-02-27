Swedish-based music streaming firm Spotify on Wednesday entered the Indian market dominated by local services JioSaavn, Gaana, and Airtel’s Wynk. International competitors include Amazon Music, Google, and Apple Music.

The firm said it will offer local and international music to potential users in India with an option to upgrade the service to Spotify Premium for Rs 119 per month.

Spotify is a music, video and podcast streaming service which was launched in 2006 and now is available in over 60 countries.

In January, the firm had announced its tie-up with India’s largest music label T-Series.

Warner Music had approached the Bombay High Court asking to block Spotify from being able to play music from its catalog on the streaming service, Bloomberg reported on Monday. However, the court has allowed Spotify to launch for now, according to The Times of India.