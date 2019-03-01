The Union Cabinet on Thursday announced the creation of a new All India Institute of Medical Sciences facility at Manethi in Rewari district of Haryana for Rs 1,299 crore. It will also have one director, the government said.

The new AIIMS will have 100 undergraduate seats and 60 bachelor of science (nursing) seats, the press release said. It will have 15 to 20 super specialty department and 750 beds. The new hospital will be able to cater to 1,000 patients through the Out Patient Department.

There will also be a medical college, AYUSH block, night shelter, hostel and residential facilities at the new AIIMS, the government said. It added that the new facility will reduce the shortfall of health professionals in the region.

Further, direct employment will be provided to around 3,000 people in faculty and non-faculty positions, the government said. Shopping centres, canteens and other facilities which come up in the vicinity of the new AIIMS will also provide employment, it added.

The Cabinet also gave its approval for a “master plan” to convert AIIMS, New Delhi into a “world class medical university”. The plan envisages the redevelopment of land, vertical expansion of facilities and reorganising the usage of the land. The master plan will result in highly specialised, “state-of-the-art healthcare to patients”, the government said.

The announcements were made by Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad in a media briefing on Thursday evening.