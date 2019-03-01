The National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party on Friday said they will move court against the Centre’s decision to extend two central Constitutional amendments to Jammu and Kashmir in the absence of an elected government in the state.

On Thursday, the Centre approved the state governor’s recommendation to extend reservation benefits to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Jammu and Kashmir by amending a clause of the Article 370 of the Constitution, PTI reported. The law grants special status to the state.

The Cabinet also decided to extend 10% reservation for economically weaker sections in education and government jobs to people of Jammu and Kashmir, and extended reservations currently given to people living near the Line of Control to those who live in close proximity of the International Border.

Jammu and Kashmir was put under Governor’s Rule in June last year, when the Bharatiya Janata Party pulled out of its alliance with the ruling Peoples Democratic Party. The state moved to President’s Rule in December.

Article 370 makes concurrence of Government of Jammu and Kashmir a condition precedent for extension of a Constitutional provision not falling under three subjects.

Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti described the Centre’s decision as a “sinister move to destabilise” Jammu and Kashmir. “This will not be tolerated and the entire state will fight against this criminal and illegal move of the government of India,” Mufti tweeted.

“Governor administration, which by design is interim in arrangement, is stretching its mandate a bit too far,” she said. “The concurrence of an elected not nominated government is a must for any amendment to the 1954 presidential order and thereby is in contravention to the spirit Article 370.”

Mufti, a former chief minister, said her party is willing to work with other like-minded outfits to fight the Centre in court.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said his party will consult lawyers to help it find the best way possible to challenge the “blatantly unconstitutional order” in court. “The Government means an elected government,” Abdullah tweeted. “President cannot seek concurrence of governor who is a representative or agent of the President. The same will apply even where only consent is required.”

It is for this reason that @JKNC_ will consult eminent lawyers tomorrow to see how best we can challenge this blatantly unconstitutional order in court. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 28, 2019

Ostensibly, using the Govs office seems to be a sinister move to further disempower the state. This will not be tolerated & the entire state will fight against this criminal and illegal move of GoI. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 28, 2019