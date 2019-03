A 12-year-old boy allegedly raped his 10-year-old neighbour repeatedly at a village in Palghar district of Maharashtra, the police said on Saturday. The boy was charged following a complaint by the girl’s parents, the Mokhada police added, according to PTI.

“Both the minors are neighbours,” a police officer told the agency. “As per the complaint, the boy had been raping the girl since the last four months.”

The girl complained of stomach ache a few days ago. A medical test revealed that she was pregnant. When the parents asked her what had happened, she told them of the incident. The parents then filed a complaint against the boy.

The Times of India said the boy’s parents, who are labourers, claimed that their child never left the house. The accused has not yet been arrested and the investigation is under way, the police said.