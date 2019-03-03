Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at the Opposition parties for allegedly questioning the armed forces following the recent air strike in Pakistan. The Opposition’s statements over the air strike on terror camps have made the “enemies happy”, the prime minister claimed.

Modi claimed that instead of putting up a united front against terror camps in Pakistan, 21 Opposition parties came together to pass a resolution against the NDA government.

“The parties are demanding proof from the armed forces for their act of bravery,” Modi said at a NDA rally in Patna. “I want to ask the Congress and its allies why are they demoralising our forces? Why are they making statements which are benefiting the country’s enemies?”

The prime minister said that the new India will not stay quiet when its soldiers are killed.

Modi was addressing the “NDA Sankalp rally” held jointly with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna. The Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (United) will contest on 17 seats each in the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar.

जब हमारे देश की सेना आतंक को कुचलने में जुटी है। ऐसे समय में देश के भीतर ही कुछ लोग सेना का मनोबल तोड़ने में लगे हैं, जिससे दुश्मन के चेहरे खिल रहे हैं।



जैसे इन्होने सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक पर सवाल उठाये थे, वैसे ही अब ये आतंकी ठिकानों पर हुए हवाई हमलों का सबूत मांगने लगे हैं : पीएम pic.twitter.com/PW7dnCaUHC — BJP (@BJP4India) March 3, 2019

Modi told the audience at the rally that development work in Bihar has picked up pace because of the presence of a National Democratic Alliance government both at the Centre and in the state, the Hindustan Times reported. “The NDA government wants to ensure that all sections of the society in Bihar gain access to the best of facilities,” he added.

The prime minister said national highways, roads in both villages and cities, railways and old flyovers in the state have been upgraded under the tenure of the NDA government. “Our government has identified five elements of progress in Bihar – education for children, employment for the youth, medicine for the old, irrigation for farmers and listening to the people,” Modi added.

Nitish Kumar claimed that the NDA will win all 40 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar. “Our alliance is for the purpose of ensuring development in the state of Bihar,” he added. The chief minister expressed confidence that with Modi in power at the Centre, the government will take effective steps to counter terrorism.

Taking a dig at Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Modi said: “Everyone knows what happened in Bihar in the name of fodder. Those who were making money by exploiting the poor and the middle class are now worried about this ‘chowkidaar’ and are hence opposed to me.”