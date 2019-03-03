A police constable in Assam was suspended on Saturday for allegedly sharing a post on social media praising Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan amid tensions between India and Pakistan, reported The Indian Express.

Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka told the newspaper that Rafikul Islam Khan, who was posted at Barchalla police outpost in Morigaon district, had shared a post on Facebook posted by another user which praised Imran Khan and said “Muslims are very generous”. “No police personnel can favour a particular religion,” Deka said, adding that Khan was suspended pending an inquiry. Police are also searching for the person who posted the comment first.

Khan was arrested on charges of promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion and trying to create disharmony, the The Times of India reported.

At least 15 people have been arrested in Assam for anti-India or pro-Pakistan comments on social media since the Pulwama attack on February 14. They were booked under sedition, provocation with intent to cause riot or promoting enmity, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said.