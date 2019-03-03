Comedian and host of American TV show The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, has apologised after a Twitter user accused him of mocking the India-Pakistan tensions.

In an episode of The Daily Show, Noah said if the two countries go to war, then it would be the “most entertaining war of all time” and that “it would also be the longest war of all time – another dance number!” Noah suggested that Indian soldiers going to war would be like a musical.

Noah received backlash on social media, with people calling his comments insensitive and offensive. One Twitter user on Saturday said it was “sad when someone who’s had a violent past mocks war through a Bollywood stereotype”. “Trevor Noah’s mother was shot in the head by her husband (Trevor’s stepfather),” the user tweeted. “Imagine someone making fun of it with a Xhosa stereotype - the tribe his mum belongs to.”

In a tweet late on Saturday night, Noah said he did make jokes about his mother being shot in the head and that comedy helps process pain and discomfort. “...but I am sorry that this hurt you and other, that’s not what I was trying to do,” he said.

In another tweet, Noah said it was “amazing” how his joke about the conflict between the two countries trended more than story of the conflict itself. “Sometimes it seems like people are more offended by the jokes comedians make about an issue than the issue itself,” he said.

Actually if you watch my stand up you'll see that I did make jokes after my mother was shot in the head. As a comedian I use comedy to process pain and discomfort in my world but I am sorry that this hurt you and others, that's not what I was trying to do. https://t.co/OuVnkHyIfG — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 2, 2019

It's amazing to me that my joke about the conflict in India and Pakistan trended more than the story of the actual conflict itself. Sometimes it seems like people are more offended by the jokes comedians make about an issue than the issue itself. — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 2, 2019

Actress Swara Bhasker too had criticised Noah for his comments on the episode. “It was lazy [and] patronising [and] reeking of first world arrogance [and] colonial stereotypes,” she tweeted on Sunday.

Another user said the comments were “racist”, “stereotypical” and “downright offensive”. Some users criticised him for not taking the situation between India and Pakistan seriously.

Racist. Stereotypical. And downright offensive. It is true indeed, these days the moment you think someone is cool and wise, they do a @Trevornoah on you and flush down the entire goodwill! https://t.co/TJoxGrFd1c — Ritesh Uttamchandani (@photowallah) March 1, 2019

Insensitivity can't be passed off as dark #humour. @Trevornoah this is in bad taste. War isn't funny, and no amount of smart writing can justify this. #TrevorNoah https://t.co/lZkjkfrCYA — Anindita Chatterjee (@CapitalistSage) March 1, 2019

Let’s put his lack of sensitivity towards Civilians/soldiers aside, you telling me he’s not being racist here? https://t.co/NdJ1NTd2kK — H (@xzibitt_) February 28, 2019

@Trevornoah This is extremely insensitive from you. You simple cannot make a joke when the tensions between the countries are on a all time high. I am doubtful if he even knows about the #Pulwama Attack. https://t.co/p50qWrnJ4y — Priyaj Nabar (@Mechinama) March 1, 2019