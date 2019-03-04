The Haryana government on Sunday issued transfer and posting orders for nine Indian Administrative Service officers with immediate effect, including 1991-batch senior bureaucrat Ashok Khemka, PTI reported.

Khemka, Principal Secretary in the Sports and Youth Affairs Department headed by minister Anil Vij, has been posted as Principal Secretary in the Science and Technology Department. Since the current BJP government came to power in the state in 2014, Khemka has been transferred six times. In his 27 years of active service, he has been transferred over 50 times.

No reason was mentioned in the transfer order issued by Chief Secretary DS Dhesi, The Indian Express reported. “A copy is forwarded to the officers concerned for information and necessary action,” it said.

Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Raman Malik said, “He [Khemka] is a good man. I hope he brings new dimensions to science and technology in the state.”

However, the newspaper reported that Khemka had been transferred after he criticised the state government for passing amendments to an Act that allows construction in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana Assembly on Wednesday had passed the amendments to the law, which opened thousands of acres of land – earlier protected as forest land– to real estate and non-forest activity. Chief Minister ML Khattar had said the amendments were the “need of the hour”.

The Supreme Court on Friday had criticised the state government for passing the amendments, calling the decision “shocking”.

The Haryana government recently also reversed an order issued by Khemka in which he had withdrawn the consolidation process of 3,184 acres of land in Faridabad’s Kot village after an inquiry showed that 2,565 acres of the land was on the Aravalli hilly area.

Khemka had said the state government’s decision would destroy the hills and forests of the Aravallis in the name of consolidation. “Consolidation proceedings in the eco-fragile zone of the Aravalli will not increase agricultural productivity, but fuel the greed of land sharks,” he had said.

Khemka first made news in 2012, when he cancelled a land deal involving Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra’s firm and real estate giant DLF. The Congress-ruled government in Haryana had filed a chargesheet against Khemka for “wrongly” cancelling the deal, but the BJP government dropped the chargesheet when it came to power in the state in 2014.