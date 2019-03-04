Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday claimed Pakistan “could attack the Indian Parliament and Assam Assembly” if the Narendra Modi is not elected the prime minister again. He claimed that other political parties in the state are scared of those shouting “Pakistan Zindabad”.

At a rally in Nagaon district’s Kampur, Sarma said India “needs Modi”, who does not care for Pakistan, “as prime minister of India for another term”. “Within a short span of time, he gave a befitting reply to Pakistan,” Sarma said, according to Time8. “If we do not assemble under the leadership of Narendra Modi, then the people who shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ will destroy the centuries-old Assamese culture.”

He said “new India” can retaliate and has the courage to act against Pakistan.

Sarma also said 130 people had been arrested in Assam for allegedly praising Pakistan on social media after the Pulwama terror attack on February 14. “Just think about it, that in Assam we have given birth to such power, that they have the courage to write ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ on social media. How did this happen?” he said, according to The Indian Express.

He further said the BJP will act against “Pakistani agents” who entered Assam, adding that the party is committed to working against terror activities with zero-tolerance policy.