A train’s coach was set on fire on Sunday in Gujarat’s Vadodara to recreate the 2002 Godhra train burning for a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, The Indian Express reported. The Western Railway and the Vadodara Fire Department had reportedly given permission to the producers of the biopic to shoot the scene.

On February 27, 2002, coach S6 of the Sabarmati Express was set on fire at Godhra station and 59 people, most of them pilgrims returning from Ayodhya, had died. The incident triggered communal riots across Gujarat in which close to 1,000 people were killed. Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat at the time.

An executive of the production company said the biopic “captures the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. According to News18, the biopic titled PM Narendra Modi is directed by Omung Kumar and will feature Vivek Oberoi in the titular role. It is slated for a release ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“Permission was given to shoot the documentary film here,” said Western Railway Public Relations Officer Khemraj Meena. “It was shot at the narrow gauge Vishwamitri railway station. No rail traffic was affected in the process of the shoot and the bogie being used for the shoot was provided by us. It is a mock-drill bogie and was unused.”

Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Ravindra Bhakar told the newspaper that the script that the production company, Benchmark Production, submitted in his office did not mention “Godhra”. “It has been a week or so since the permission was granted and as far as I know, they wanted to shoot something recreating the Prime Minister selling tea on railway platforms,” Bhakar said.

Bhakar said his office goes through scripts and does not permit anything “that harms the image of the Railways and the country”. “If they have set fire to a rolling stock or damaged railway property, then we can claim their deposit, claim insurance etc,” Bhakar told the newspaper. “We make them sign indemnity bond as well.”

Jayraj Gadhvi, who is the supervising executive of the shoot in Gujarat, signed a letter dated March 2 addressed to the Chief Fire Officer of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation seeking fire engines at the shoot. “On March 3, we are shooting a biopic [autobiography] documentary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the old railway station of Pratap Nagar-Dabhoi railway line next to Zenith school,” the letter said, according to The Indian Express. “Please provide us with one fire tender along with staff at the location. We are willing to pay the fees for the service as decided by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation.”

“This particular scene speaks of the challenges he [Modi] faced,” Gadhvi said. “The Railways has given us the coach to shoot the scenes of the outside of the train, which shows the burning coach. However the scenes from inside the train will be shot at a film set in Mumbai.”

Vadodara BJP MP Ranjan Bhatt said party leaders had not been informed about such a documentary or that it was being shot in Vadodara.