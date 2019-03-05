United States President Donald Trump on Monday said he will end India’s preferential trade treatment under a programme that allows $5.6 billion, around Rs 397 crore, worth of Indian exports to enter the country duty-free, Reuters reported.

“I am providing notice of my intent to terminate the designation of India as a beneficiary developing country under the Generalized System of Preferences [GSP] programme,” Trump said in a letter to congressional leaders.

“I am taking this step because, after intensive engagement between the United States and the Government of India, I have determined that India has not assured the United States that it will provide equitable and reasonable access to the markets of India,” Trump said. “I will continue to assess whether the Government of India is providing equitable and reasonable access to its markets, in accordance with the GSP eligibility criteria.”

#NewsAlert – US President @realDonaldTrump on Monday informed the US Congress about his intent to terminate the designation of India and Turkey as a beneficiary developing country under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) programme. pic.twitter.com/lFbGDJBiA0 — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 5, 2019

In a separate letter, Trump told the Congress of his aim to end the GSP beneficiary designation of Turkey, NBC reported. “In the four-and-a-half decades since Turkey’s designation as a GSP beneficiary developing country, Turkey’s economy has grown and diversified,” he said. “Increases in Gross National Income per capita, declining poverty rates and export diversification by trading partner and by sector are all evidence of Turkey’s increased level of economic development.”

Trump has repeatedly promised to reduce US trade deficits and protested against India’s high tariffs. He had first brought up the matter soon after taking office, during his inaugural address to a joint sitting of the US Congress in 2017, without directly naming India.

At an event on Saturday, he had called for a reciprocal tax. “India is a very high-tariff nation. They charge us a lot,” he had said.

India is the world’s largest beneficiary of the GSP programme and stopping its participation would be the strongest punitive action against India since Trump took office in 2017. According to the US Trade Representative’s Office, the US goods and services trade deficit with India was $27.3 billion in 2017.

The US Trade Representative said ending India’s participation from the programme came after its failure to assure the US that it would provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets in numerous sectors. “By statute, these changes may not take effect until at least 60 days after the notifications to Congress and the governments of India and Turkey, and will be enacted by a Presidential Proclamation,” it said in a statement.