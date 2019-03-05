The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday said it has suspended its Maharashtra Secretary Narasayya Adam from the Central Committee – the party’s highest decision making body – for three months.

“This is a consequence of his speech at a public event in Solapur in the presence of the Prime Minister and state Chief Minister which hurt the party’s image,” the party’s Central Committee said in a a press release.

According to The Indian Express, unidentified officials said Adam was suspended for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event on January 9, when Modi had laid the foundation stone for the construction of houses under the Prime Minister Awas Yojna.

In his speech, Adam had said that he was grateful to “the dear Prime Minister Modi” for giving the houses to the poor women of Solapur. “The coalition government [of Nationalist Congress Party-Congress) had kept it on the back burner for three years,” Adam had said. “But our brave chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis) took out the file and gave to Modi saab and that dream seems to be coming to fruition. I want to urge the Prime Minister….we have resolved that by May 1, 2022, at the hands of Prime Minister, we will built these 30,000 houses.”

The Central Committee also proposed “no mutual contest” for six Lok Sabha seats held by the Congress and the Left Front in West Bengal for the upcoming General Elections. It said the party is in negotiations with the Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar to contest the Ujiarpur seat in Samastipur district, and is also in talks with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu.