The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday rejected Indrani Mukerjea’s offer to undergo a polygraph or a lie-detector test in connection with the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, the Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday.

Sheena Bora was allegedly strangled in a car on April 24, 2012, following which her body was burnt and dumped in a forest in Raigad. Indrani Mukerjea was arrested after the case came to light in 2015, and has been in jail since.

In February, Mukerjea had filed an application seeking permission to undergo the test “in the name of justice”. The CBI, in its response filed on Monday, pointed out that lie detector tests were inadmissible as evidence in court. Besides, the agency said, it had collected sufficient evidence from 25 witnesses.

Mukerjea had refused to take the test in 2015. Explaining this, she wrote in her application: “I had not given my consent at that time because I was under tremendous pressure not to undergo the test. I had succumbed to such pressure at that stage because I was in a state of shock, mentally disturbed and vulnerable and physically very unwell.”

Mukerjea claimed that she was now “emotionally more settled...and it is only right and proper in the name of justice that I undergo the polygraph test”.