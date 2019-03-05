The Bharatiya Janata Party’s official website was hacked on Tuesday around 11.30 am and later remained inaccessible. The party’s IT cell was trying to fix the issue, News18 reported.

Following the breach, the homepage of the party’s website showed a meme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The site, however, later became inaccessible and showed error messages, suggesting that it had been taken offline, according to The Indian Express. Around 12.30 pm, a message on the homepage said the site was under maintenance and will be “back online shortly”.

No hacker group has claimed responsibility, and the party has not issued a statement.

