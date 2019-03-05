Biju Janata Dal MP Tathagata Satpathy on Tuesday said he is quitting politics and will focus on journalism instead. Satpathy is the publisher of the Odiya daily Dharitri. He represents Dhenkanal constituency in the Lok Sabha.

“There is a need for more fearless voices in journalism now,” Satpathy’s office said on Twitter. “Distancing myself from politics to refocus on journalism...realised that politics is not the only means to support people.”

Satpathy also thanked Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik for his support.

1/2 Social leadership is lacking in this country. Also a dire need to leave space for young change makers and policy formulators. Son’s insistence to quit politics won. — Office of T Satpathy (@SatpathyLive) March 5, 2019

Satpathy, the son of former Odisha Chief Minister Nandini Satpathy, said “social leadership is lacking in this country”. “Also a dire need to leave space for young change makers and policy formulators,” he added.

The former politician told the Hindustan Times that his 13-year-old son had wanted him to quit politics. “I was mulling it for a long time,” he said. “My son was pressurising me. He wants me to stay at home, focus on journalism and not to contest elections.” He also rejected speculation that he will join the BJP, like former party colleague Baijayant “Jay” Panda, who moved to the party on Monday.