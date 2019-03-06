A major fire broke out on the fifth floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at CGO Complex in New Delhi on Wednesday morning No injury has been reported so far, PTI quoted officials of the Delhi Fire Services as saying.

The CGO Complex in Pragati Vihar houses several government offices, including those of drinking water and sanitation ministry, forest ministry and a branch of the Indian Air Force.

The fire department received a call at 8:34 am about a fire on fifth floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan after which 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control in some time, ANI reported.

The fire broke out at an office of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in the building. The blaze has been contained and the cooling process is under way, Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg told PTI.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Unidentified officials said a Central Industrial Security Force sub-inspector fell unconscious after inhaling smoke. He was taken to AIIMS where is he is said to be safe now, PTI reported.

Last month, 17 people were killed at Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh after a short circuit led to a huge fire.