An explosion at a bus station in Jammu on Thursday afternoon injured at least 18 people, ANI reported. The wounded were taken to hospital for further treatment.

Jammu Inspector General of Police MK Sinha said 18 people were injured in the grenade explosion that took place near the bus stand’s exit, ANI reported. However, reports differ on the number injured.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said two of them were critically injured, News18 reported.

An unidentified police official told Greater Kashmir that the blast took place at 11.45 am in a Punjab Roadways bus stationed at the stand.

The area has been cordoned off by the local police and an investigation is underway. The nature of the explosion is not known yet.

The blast comes weeks after a suicide attack in Pulwama district of South Kashmir killed 40 security personnel.

More details are awaited.