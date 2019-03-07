The government has said it will introduce Rs 20 coins shaped like a 12-edged polygon with “design of grains to depict the country’s agricultural dominance”. The date of issue of the new coins is yet to be announced.

The Finance Ministry, in a March 6 gazette notification, said the Rs 20 coin will weigh 8.54 gm with a nickel silver outer ring and a centre-piece of nickel brass. New series of Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5 and Rs 10 denomination coins will also be minted.

The face of the Rs 20 coin will bear the Lion Capital of Ashoka Pillar with “Satyameva Jayate” inscribed below and flanked by the words “Bharat” written in Hindi and “India”. The new series of Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5 and Rs 10 coins will bear this design as well.

On the reverse side, the coin will have the denominational value “20” written in international numeral with the rupee symbol. “The design of grains depicting the agricultural dominance of the country is flanked on the left periphery of the coin,” the notification said.

The words “bees rupaye” written in Hindi and “twenty rupees” written in English will be on top right and bottom right peripheries. “The year of minting in international numerals shall be shown on centre of left periphery of the coin,” the notification said.

Coins are minted at the four government mints at Mumbai, Alipore in Kolkata, Saifabad in Hyderabad, Cherlapally in Hyderabad and Noida in Uttar Pradesh, according to PTI.