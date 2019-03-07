A suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist was killed in a gunfight with Indian security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

“Based on a credible input about the presence of militants in Badrah Payen area of Kralgund in Handwara, a cordon and search operation was jointly launched yesterday evening by Police and security forces in the area,” a police spokesperson said according to Greater Kashmir. He said that the hiding militants lobbed hand grenades at the police, following which a gunfight ensued, leading to the militant’s killing.

The Kashmir Zone Police said that incriminating materials and arms and ammunition have been recovered from the terrorist, who has been identified as a Pakistani called Anwar. “He was affiliated with the proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad,” they added.

“Citizens are requested not to visit any encounter site till the site is sanitised by the bomb disposal team,” the police said. “The site may contain improvised explosive devices, unexploded grenades, live ammunition and other inflammable items which could be fatal.”