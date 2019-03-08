The World Health Organization appointed Soumya Swaminathan the chief scientist who will head a new division created to strengthen the body’s work and ensure that quality standards are met. She will work out of Geneva in Switzerland.

Swaminathan has more than 30 years of experience in clinical care, research and translating those findings into programmes. She was one of the three deputy director-generals assisting the WHO director-general in monitoring the programmes. She was the first Indian to hold the post.

Her appointment to the new division is part of the WHO’s reforms to “modernise and strengthen the institution to play its role more effectively and efficiently as the world’s leading authority on public health”.

The reforms are to ensure that the organisation meets its “triple billion” targets in the next five years. WHO’s targets are “one billion more people benefitting from universal health coverage, one billion more people better protected from health emergencies and one billion more people enjoying better health and well-being”.