The Delhi High Court Friday on Friday issued an interim stay order on the trial against former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran in the the two-leaves party symbol bribery case involving the Election Commission, PTI reported. In November 2018, a Delhi trial court had ordered the framing of criminal conspiracy and other charges against the ousted leader.

Dhinakaran is currently out on bail.

Justice Sunil Gaur asked the Delhi Police to reply to Dinakaran’s petition challenging the framing of charges against him. The High Court scheduled the next hearing for March 20.

The Election Commission had frozen the AIADMK’s two-leaves symbol after the party split following the death of its leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in December 2016. Dinakaran, the nephew of Jayalalithaa’s close aide VK Sasikala, was arrested on April 26, 2017, for allegedly bribing Election Commission officials to get the symbol for his rebel faction.

In April 17, that year, the Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Dinakaran after arresting alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar for allegedly conspiring to bribe Election Commission’s officials.

In December 2017, the ousted leader won the bye-election in Jayalalithaa’s Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency in Chennai using a “pressure cooker” symbol. Dinakaran formed his Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam party in March 2018.