The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday said it had registered two first information reports with the Delhi Police against those allegedly circulating “fake news” about leaked question papers on social media. The board in a statement said it has asked the police to take strict action against the accused.

The board urged students and parents not to fall prey to the fake messages being circulated on such platforms and to rely on its advisories and public notices in newspapers for updates. The CBSE said it had lodged an FIR on March 6 about the fake messages and another the next day requesting the police to take action.

“It is pertinent to mention that the board exams which began on February 15, have been successfully conducted in 167 subjects,” the statement said. “The CBSE has located more uploads on YouTube falsely claiming to have access to the original question papers of subjects.”