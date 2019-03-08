Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President MK Stalin on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal, days after the Centre told the Supreme Court that the review plea on its verdict against a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the deal, was based on stolen documents.

“How can the Prime Minister Narendra Modi protect the country, when he can’t even safeguard Rafale documents?” Stalin asked, according to a tweet by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

He also mocked the Centre and the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu over reports that they were in talks with the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, the party of actor Vijayakanth, for an alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

“DMK Treasurer Duraimurugan’s house may have been provided police protection because of AIADMK’s fear that the DMK will resume negotiations,” Stalin, whose party has formed an alliance with the Congress and ruled out any other tie-ups, added on Friday. DMK Treasurer S Duraimurugan claimed on Thursday that some DMDK leaders met him on Wednesday to attempt to join the Congress-DMK alliance, The Times of India reported.